      We would love to offer you admission to Shapr's Summer 2018 Connectors Club.

      To save your spot, just complete your $200 enrollment fee by clicking below.

    • Connectors Club Summer 2018

      Need a reminder of what's included with your membership? Here are a few perks you can expect...

      VIP EXPERIENCES

      6 Event Invites

      Join us for intimate conversations and panels with industry leaders, as well as other offline networking opportunities. Your membership includes 6 event invites (spaces offered on a first RSVP basis for select events with limited space)

      CONCIERGE

      3 Introductions

      Receive targeted, personalized career introductions made by a concierge. Your summer membership includes 3 introductions, made upon request.

      ELEVATED STATUS

      Shapr Pro

      Activate all Shapr Plus features and get access to personal branding opportunities, including the chance to be featured over one million Shapr users.

