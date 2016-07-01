The Shapr Connectors Club (“SCC") program is a program offered by Shapr, Inc. Shapr’s Terms of Use (“Terms of Use”) apply to SCC, in addition to the following terms and conditions (“Terms and Conditions”). Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meaning defined in the Terms of Use.

Eligibility

You must be at least 21 years old to register as a member of SCC. By participating in the SCC program, you hereby represent and warrant that you are at least 21 years old and are not a person barred from accessing or using the Services. Connectors Club is an invite-only program, which Shapr may determine in its sole discretion. You must have written approval from Shapr before joining SCC. In order to participate, you must pay to Shapr the required membership fee in accordance with these Terms and Conditions.

Membership Conditions

SCC Enrollment starts when your first payment is made and will be automatically renewed until your written cancellation is provided at least two weeks prior to your next payment date (which will depend on whether you selected annual or quarterly payments in your registration). You must pay in full for the Term prior to utilizing any Services. Membership fees for SCC are set forth on the website at http://www.shapr.co/. You hereby authorize us or our designated agent (including our designated payment processor) to charge your designated payment card for the full amount of the membership fee. You are solely responsible for all fees charged to your payment card by the issuer bank, or financial institution, including, but not limited to, insufficient funds, and other fees, and any accrued interest. Your SCC Enrollment subscription fee covers registration for up to twenty-four (24) events and, to the extent offered by Shapr, certain additional activities that Shapr determines to provide as part of the SCC program. Events are on a space-available basis and you are not guaranteed a spot for these events, but we will use commercially reasonable efforts to register you for at least ten (10) events during the year. If an event is cancelled due to weather, speaker cancellation or other factors out of our control, we will use commercially reasonable efforts to reschedule the event or offer an alternative activity, but cannot guarantee there will be a substitute event offered. SCC Enrollment includes eight (8) concierge introductions upon request. We do not allow requests to meet specific individuals, but will try to match you with someone who we reasonably determine fits your goals. You may not utilize the concierge service to pitch services or products to our members. All requests for introductions must be made in writing and may take up to five (5) business days to process. SCC Enrollment includes an upgrade to Shapr Plus Premium Services for the duration of your SCC subscription. If you are already a 6-month or 12-month Shapr Plus user, we offer three (3) free months to a friend of your choosing, but they must activate these Services no later than 30 days from the start of your enrollment. You may terminate your SCC membership at any time, by providing email notice to connectorsclub@shapr.co . You will not, however, receive a refund for your enrollment. We may suspend or terminate these Terms and Conditions and your SCC Services at any time. If we terminate or suspend your SCC subscription for a reason other than breach of these Terms and Conditions or our Terms of Use by you (as determined in our sole discretion), we will refund on a pro-rata basis for the months remaining in your subscription period. You agree that if you are suspended for breach of our Terms and Conditions or our Terms of Use, we will have no liability to you and we will not refund any amounts that you have already paid.

Standards Of Conduct

We prohibit the following actions:

promoting, soliciting or participating in multi-level marketing, pyramid schemes, or any scheme to defraud or deceive other users; creating a false identify or impersonating any other person; misrepresenting affiliation, connection or association with any person or entity; or suggesting, eliciting or encouraging any illegal activity.

These actions may result in termination of your SCC membership, your Shapr membership and access to any Shapr Services. Shapr shall have the right to determine in its sole discretion whether both your SCC membership and Shapr membership will be terminated. In addition, SCC reserves the right to remove members from SCC events who exhibit drunk or disorderly conduct, and this behavior may result in termination of your SCC membership. You agree to promptly report to SCC any violation of these Terms and Conditions by others.

Transmission of Messages

SCC offers various forums for communication including personal introductions made by a concierge. SCC is not responsible for the misuse or misappropriation of anything you post publicly or in communication with another member.

Changes to the Terms and Conditions

We may update or modify these Terms and Conditions at any time effective upon posting the revised Terms and Conditions, along with the date on which it was most recently updated, on our website at http://www.shapr.co/. We may give notice of such updates and modifications by any means, including without limitation, by posting a revised version of these Terms and Conditions on the website at http://www.shapr.co/, or providing other notice on the System (“Notice”). All Notices will be effectively immediately. You should view these Terms and Conditions often to stay informed of any changes that may affect you. Your continued use of the System and/or the Services, including SCC Services, thereafter signifies your acceptance to such changes.

Disclaimers; Indemnity

SHAPR IS NOT LIABLE FOR ANY DEATH OR BODILY INJURY THAT MAY RESULT TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY (INCLUDING YOUR GUESTS) FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE SCC PROGRAM.

You agree to release, indemnify Shapr and its affiliates and hold them harmless from any from any and all losses, damages, expenses, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, rights, claims, actions of any kind and injury (including death) arising out of or relating to your use of the SCC Services, your violation of these Terms and Conditions, or of any rights of another person or entity (including any guests who accompany you to SCC events), even where such losses, damages and expense are caused by Shapr’s or its affiliates’ own negligence.

Neither party shall be held responsible for any reasonable delay or failure in performance hereunder due to causes beyond such party’s reasonable control.

Miscellaneous

These Terms and Conditions, your completed membership form for the SCC Enrollment, your authorization for payment for the SCC Services, and our Terms of Use, as each may be amended or modified from time to time in accordance with their respective terms, as applicable, constitute the entire agreement between Shapr and you with respect to the subject hereof and supersede any and all prior agreements and understanding between Shapr and you with respect to the subject matter hereof. In the event of a conflict between the terms of these Terms and Conditions and the terms of any of the documents incorporated herein by reference, the following order of priority shall be given to interpreting the intent of the parties with respect to such documents: (1) these SCC Terms and Conditions and (2) the Shapr Terms of Use.

Our failure to exercise or enforce any right or provision of these Terms and Conditions will not constitute a waiver of such right or provision. The headings contained in these Terms and Conditions are for convenience only and shall not affect the construction of these Terms and Conditions.

Contact Shapr about our Terms and Conditions

If you have any questions or comments about these Terms and Conditions or other Shapr policies relating to use of the System and SCC, please contact us at support@shapr.net, or send a letter to: SHAPR INC. World Financial District 60 Broad Street Suite 3502 New York, NY 10004

These Terms and conditions were last updated and posted on July 11, 2018.