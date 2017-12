Ludovic Huraux believes that meeting new people is the most inspiring action you can take in life. His mission is to convince others that networking regularly is part of a healthy lifestyle.

Ludovic has been featured internationally by Forbes, Fast Company, TechCrunch, BBC News, Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, BFM Business and more. He has appeared on stages around the globe including the famed Madison Square Garden, talking about the power of meeting new people and the future of work.