Here are a few of the perks members enjoy:
VIP EVENTS
Pull up a seat for intimate talks with industry leaders and VIP experiences
(2+ events a month)
CONCIERGE
Receive personalized career introductions made by a concierge upon request
(8 intros per year)
ELEVATED STATUS
Get upgraded to all Shapr Pro features in the app including teleportation and seeing everyone who swiped you right
See Connectors Club in action. Press play....
Recent and Upcoming Events
Chef's Kitchen:
A Culinary Networking Evening
Join one of Soho's best chefs for a demo in his kitchen followed by a delicious sit down meal where members will swap seats and stories between courses.
Find Your Cause: An Evening with Philanthropist Eva Haller
Spend an evening with one of the world's leading philanthropists, whose work has impacted millions of lives.
Bring Your A Game To Series A: Fundraising With Purpose
Get access to investors and entrepreneurs who have successfully funded their companies and discover the tips and tricks of raising capital.
Scale Company Culture: From 1 to 100 Employees
Hear from a powerful panel of successful professionals who have scaled teams from 1 to 100 at Casper, Kickstarter, Gemini, Google and more.