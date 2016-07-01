SHAPR CONNECTORS CLUB
MEMBERSHIP TERMS AND CONDITIONS
The Shapr Connectors Club (“SCC") program is a program offered by Shapr, Inc. Shapr’s Terms of Use (“Terms of Use”) apply to SCC, in addition to the following terms and conditions (“Terms and Conditions”). Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meaning defined in the Terms of Use.
Eligibility
Membership Conditions
Standards Of Conduct
We prohibit the following actions:
These actions may result in termination of your SCC membership, your Shapr membership and access to any Shapr Services. Shapr shall have the right to determine in its sole discretion whether both your SCC membership and Shapr membership will be terminated. In addition, SCC reserves the right to remove members from SCC events who exhibit drunk or disorderly conduct, and this behavior may result in termination of your SCC membership. You agree to promptly report to SCC any violation of these Terms and Conditions by others.
Transmission of Messages
SCC offers various forums for communication including personal introductions made by a concierge. SCC is not responsible for the misuse or misappropriation of anything you post publicly or in communication with another member.
Changes to the Terms and Conditions
We may update or modify these Terms and Conditions at any time effective upon posting the revised Terms and Conditions, along with the date on which it was most recently updated, on our website at http://www.shapr.co/. We may give notice of such updates and modifications by any means, including without limitation, by posting a revised version of these Terms and Conditions on the website at http://www.shapr.co/, or providing other notice on the System (“Notice”). All Notices will be effectively immediately. You should view these Terms and Conditions often to stay informed of any changes that may affect you. Your continued use of the System and/or the Services, including SCC Services, thereafter signifies your acceptance to such changes.
Disclaimers; Indemnity
SHAPR IS NOT LIABLE FOR ANY DEATH OR BODILY INJURY THAT MAY RESULT TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY (INCLUDING YOUR GUESTS) FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE SCC SUMMER ENROLLMENT PROGRAM.
You agree to release, indemnify Shapr and its affiliates and hold them harmless from any from any and all losses, damages, expenses, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, rights, claims, actions of any kind and injury (including death) arising out of or relating to your use of the SCC Services, your violation of these Terms and Conditions, or of any rights of another person or entity (including any guests who accompany you to SCC events), even where such losses, damages and expense are caused by Shapr’s or its affiliates’ own negligence.
Neither party shall be held responsible for any reasonable delay or failure in performance hereunder due to causes beyond such party’s reasonable control.
Miscellaneous
These Terms and Conditions, your completed membership form for the SCC Summer Enrollment, your authorization for payment for the SCC Services, and our Terms of Use, as each may be amended or modified from time to time in accordance with their respective terms, as applicable, constitute the entire agreement between Shapr and you with respect to the subject hereof and supersede any and all prior agreements and understanding between Shapr and you with respect to the subject matter hereof. In the event of a conflict between the terms of these Terms and Conditions and the terms of any of the documents incorporated herein by reference, the following order of priority shall be given to interpreting the intent of the parties with respect to such documents: (1) these SCC Terms and Conditions and (2) the Shapr Terms of Use.
Our failure to exercise or enforce any right or provision of these Terms and Conditions will not constitute a waiver of such right or provision. The headings contained in these Terms and Conditions are for convenience only and shall not affect the construction of these Terms and Conditions.