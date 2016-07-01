    • Discover Shapr Connectors Club

      Connectors Club brings together intellectually curious professionals who share a proactive attitude, a giving mindset, and a genuine desire to contribute to the success of others.

    • Membership Benefits

      Unparalleled Networking Opportunities Is Just The Beginning....

      EVENTS

      Get invitations to exclusive Shapr events including wine tastings, behind the scenes cultural tours and curated talks

      CAREER CLASSROOM

      Access to career-boosting webinars on negotiation tactics, personal branding and career development

      CONCIERGE SERVICE

      Receive targeted, personalized career introductions made by a concierge twice a month

      UPGRADED PROFILE

      Upgrade your online presence with free professional headshots (offered 1x/year)

      HEADSHOTS

      Upgrade your online presence with free professional headshots (offered 1x/year)

      ELEVATED STATUS

      Showcase a Shapr Connector badge on your in-app Shapr profile

    • How To Join

      Shapr Connectors Club has an easy three-step admissions process.

       

      Step 1: Apply

      Fill out a short

      online application

      Step 2: Interview

      Let us get to know via a quick Skype or coffee meetup

      Step 3: Join

      You will be notified of a decision within five business days of your interview

    • It Takes Only 2 Minutes To Apply!

      Complete your application

    • Quick FAQ

      Have another question? Get in touch! Just email connectorsclub@shapr.co

      Why do you have an application process?

      We interview every potential Connectors Club member to better understand your professional and personal goals, and to help our concierge team in making personal introductions with other members. Our goal is to cultivate an outstanding community of proactive, thoughtful Shapr users!

      Who is eligible to join Connectors Club?

      Our Connectors Club is currently limited to active Shapr users in the TriState area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut). We hope to expand to other cities soon!

      Does Connector's Club have membership dues?

      Shapr charges a nominal fee to cover operating costs. We are happy to provide more information during the application process!

    • We will happily answer all other questions during your interview!

    © Shapr 2017 - Support - Jobs in France | USA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Use - Recover Password - Download Media Kit