Connectors Club brings together intellectually curious professionals who share a proactive attitude, a giving mindset, and a genuine desire to contribute to the success of others.
Membership Benefits
Unparalleled Networking Opportunities Is Just The Beginning....
EVENTS
Get invitations to exclusive Shapr events including wine tastings, behind the scenes cultural tours and curated talks
CAREER CLASSROOM
Access to career-boosting webinars on negotiation tactics, personal branding and career development
CONCIERGE SERVICE
Receive targeted, personalized career introductions made by a concierge twice a month
UPGRADED PROFILE
Upgrade your online presence with free professional headshots (offered 1x/year)
ELEVATED STATUS
Showcase a Shapr Connector badge on your in-app Shapr profile
How To Join
Shapr Connectors Club has an easy three-step admissions process.
Step 1: Apply
Fill out a short
online application
Step 2: Interview
Let us get to know via a quick Skype or coffee meetup
Step 3: Join
You will be notified of a decision within five business days of your interview
Quick FAQ
Have another question? Get in touch! Just email connectorsclub@shapr.co
Why do you have an application process?
We interview every potential Connectors Club member to better understand your professional and personal goals, and to help our concierge team in making personal introductions with other members. Our goal is to cultivate an outstanding community of proactive, thoughtful Shapr users!
Who is eligible to join Connectors Club?
Our Connectors Club is currently limited to active Shapr users in the TriState area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut). We hope to expand to other cities soon!
Does Connector's Club have membership dues?
Shapr charges a nominal fee to cover operating costs. We are happy to provide more information during the application process!