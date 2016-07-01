ARE YOU BUILDING A COMMUNITY?
ENCOURAGE YOUR COMMUNITY TO MEET USING A PERSONALIZED HASHTAG
Welcome
#YourCommunity
Get a unique hashtag for your community members to include on their profiles
Introduce
Inspiring Profiles
Shapr will suggest up to 3 profiles a day sharing your hashtag
Create
Offline Conversations
Encourage offline conversations between your members when they match
GET EXPOSURE TO A GLOBAL AUDIENCE OF PROFESSIONALS
GIVE YOUR MEMBERS BRAGGING RIGHTS
Members of your community will display your logo in their profile, making them informal ambassadors for your community
GROW YOUR COMMUNITY
With just a tap, users will be directed to your website to learn how they can join your ranks
YES, IT'S FREE
Get in touch to set up your community on Shapr