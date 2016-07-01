Relevant Profiles
Mutual Interest
No Random Requests
Swipe anonymously and get notified of a match when the interest is mutual. No unsolicited requests to talk!
Meet IRL
From Online To Offline
Get in touch with your match in seconds, pick a day to meet and open up a new world of opportunities. Shape your life!
IT'S TIME FOR A BETTER WAY TO NETWORK
Networking should be a joyful experience, because It's about meeting new people. It's not just a trick to generate more sales or find some humdrum job – we see it as a lifestyle. Connecting regularly with inspiring individuals is the key to a more meaningful, fulfilling, healthy existence. And that's why we made an app.
"I found someone to collaborate with in literally three days. I haven’t been able to find someone of this caliber in three years!"
Sarah Toyo, Entrepreneur
“Set a goal for yourself to meet at least one new person a week, and everyday if you can.”
Olakunle, Nonprofit Arts Leader, New York City
#HipHop #ArtsEducation #Nonprofit #Philanthropy
“In a few weeks on Shapr, I met two journalists with careers I admired who were totally open to giving me advice for shaping my own career.”
Jessica, Journalist, New York City
#Journalism #Blogging #Fitness
"I'm making Shapr a mandate for my team"
Akash Ghai, Corporate Social Responsibility Expert
#SustainableProgress #GiveMore #Nonprofit
“You don’t have to be a CEO or a founder. You can be someone who is studying and who needs mentorship, capital, or new ideas and you can benefit from Shapr.”
#EmpoweringYouth #Nonprofit #Mentorship
“This app has helped me to expand my network beyond my existing circles. I have never talked about an app before. Now I tell everyone I meet about Shapr.”
Emily, Account Executive, New York City #MarketingStrategy #Retail #DigitalTransformation
"I was able to find an invaluable relationship on this app. People would be crazy not to use it."
Artisha, Film Producer, New York City
#FinancingProjects, #IndieFilms
"Shapr is a time-effective way for me to meet new people while running a business and raising two kids."
Patrice, CEO & Co-Founder, London
#Technology #MobileApps #VentureCapital
